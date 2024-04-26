Pittsburgh Pirates Rookie is Leading the League in This Important Category in Early Going
As they look to continue their rebuild in 2024, the Pittsburgh Pirates are out to a 13-13 start.
Pittsburgh signed and acquired a number of veterans this offseason with the hope of being more competitive, and they also continue to entrust young players like Henry Davis, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz.
Furthermore, top pitching prospect Paul Skenes is seemingly getting closer to making his Major League debut this season. However, it's been another top prospect who is currently helping soldify the Pirates' rotation.
Jared Jones made the rotation out of spring training and is off to an excellent start, going 2-2 so far with a 2.79 ERA. The former second-round pick has 39 strikeouts in 29.0 innings.
He's also leading qualified pitchers in this unique category, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Lowest pct of PA reaching 3-ball count, 2024 min 100 batters faced:
Jared Jones: 8.0%
Tanner Houck: 10.0%
Zach Eflin: 10.9%
Kyle Harrison: 11.4%
The lack of walks has also contributed to Jones's 0.83 WHIP at this point in the season. With all the focus on velocity and pitch movement, it sometimes get lost that the most important thing in baseball is still simply throwing strikes, and thus far Jones has shown the ability to do that.
Eventually, when Skenes gets to the big leagues, he and Jones should form a nice young tandem, alongside veteran Mitch Keller, who signed a contract extension this offseason.
The Pirates will be on the road this weekend taking on the San Francisco Giants. First pitch on Friday is set for 10:15 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.