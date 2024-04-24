San Francisco Giants Ace Logan Webb Joins Exclusive Company With Yet Another Gem

Logan Webb has now gone 7+ innings and allowed 1 or 0 runs in each of his last 3 outings



he’s the first Giants pitcher to do that in 3 straight outings since Dereck Rodríguez in 2018



last Giant with a LONGER such streak: 2011 Tim Lincecum, 4 straight https://t.co/K4uZq9Pp5V