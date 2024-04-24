San Francisco Giants Ace Logan Webb Joins Exclusive Company With Yet Another Gem
San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb went all-out against the New York Mets on Tuesday, posting a yet another gem at Oracle Park that moved him onto an exclusive list in recent franchise history.
Webb went 8.0 innings and did not allow a single earned run. He allowed six hits and one walk while striking out four, setting the stage for the Giants to win 5-1.
In doing so, Webb notched his fourth start in a row that went at least 7.0 innings, as well as his fifth quality start in six tries. He is now 3-1 with a 2.33 ERA, 1.112 WHIP and 1.5 WAR less than a month into the 2024 season.
Webb has posted three straight starts of 7.0-plus innings, allowing one or fewer runs in each of them. As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, no Giants pitcher has achieved that feat since Dereck Rodríguez in 2018.
The last time a San Francisco hurler posted a longer streak was when Tim Lincecum had four such games in a row back in 2011.
Of course, joining Lincecum in the Giants' history books is a level above joining Rodríguez, so Webb will have to toss another gem when he next takes the mound in order to ascend to that level.
Rodríguez had an elite rookie year for San Francisco back in 2018, going 6-4 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.132 WHIP and 2.7 WAR. His ERA doubled in 2019, though, and he was sent down to the minor leagues. A year later, Rodríguez was designated for assignment, and he now plays in the Mexican League after a few seasons of minor league contracts and riding the waiver wire.
Lincecum, on the other hand, won back-to-back NL Cy Young Awards in 2008 and 2009 and remained an All-Star in 2010 and 2011. Even though his production fell off a cliff by the time he turned 28 years old, The Freak still won three World Series championships with the Giants.
San Francisco would love to have another Lincecum, albeit one with a longer runway. Webb looks like he can be that guy, considering the 27-year-old has been on a Cy Young trajectory himself as of late.
Webb placed 11th in NL Cy Young voting in 2022, then finished runner-up in 2023. Since the start of 2021, he is 40-26 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.112 WHIP and 15.0 WAR.
The Giants will face off with the Mets again on Wednesday, looking to reach .500 on the season, but Webb likely won't take the mound again until next week against the Boston Red Sox.
Langs also compiled a list of the Giants pitchers who have tossed 7.0-plus scoreless innings in at least three consecutive starts, which Webb will be shooting for next time out. Not even Lincecum was able to do so in his heyday, as Gaylord Perry was the last one to join the list in 1970.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.