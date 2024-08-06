Shohei Ohtani Makes Los Angeles Dodgers History By Crushing Clutch Home Run

(Related) Most extra base hits through a player's first 110 games as a member of the #Dodgers franchise (1884-present):

67- Ohtani (Doubling and homering in Monday's 5-3 win)

65- Johnny Frederick

61- J.D. Martinez

60- Manny Ramirez

60- Bellinger

56- Hack Wilson

54- Del Bissonette