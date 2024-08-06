Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Gets Incredible Standing Ovation in Return to Team
Playing in his first game since July 25, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman got an incredible standing ovation when he stepped to the plate on Monday night.
Playing against the Philadelphia Phillies, Freeman got an ovation that went just about one minute long. He's been out of the lineup for the last several games dealing with the health of his son, Max, who has been in the hospital with a rare condition. He is now improving but Freeman says the last several days were very scary and emotional.
The following comes from ESPN:
Max was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition in which the body's immune system attacks its nerves, causing weakness, numbness and, in Max's case, paralysis.
Max woke up two Mondays ago with a slight limp and went into full paralysis five days later, prompting Freeman to rush home from a series in Houston. By the following Wednesday, July 31, doctors removed Max from his ventilator.
You can watch the reception for Freeman below:
The best news of all is that Max is doing well enough for Freeman to return to the lineup. Also, good on the Dodgers fans for showing their support and good on the Phillies players for recognizing the moment as well, especially pitcher Aaron Nola. Finally, good on the umpires for letting the moment happen, as opposed to ushering the game along for speed purposes.
An All-Star this year, Freeman is hitting .287 at the time of this posting. He has 16 homers and 67 RBI.
