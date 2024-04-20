Alec Bohm Joins Exclusive Company in Philadelphia Phillies' Franchise History Books

Most career 6+ RBI performances by a player with the @Phillies franchise - MLB modern era (1900-present):

5- Mike Schmidt

4- Alec Bohm (Doing so in today's 7-0 win over the White Sox)

4- Ryan Howard

3- Gavvy Cravath

3- Cy Williams

3- Chuck Klein

3- Del Ennis

2- Eight others tied