Alec Bohm Joins Exclusive Company in Philadelphia Phillies' Franchise History Books
The Philadelphia Phillies have had plenty of legendary sluggers in their 142 seasons of existence, only a select few of whom have notched six RBI in a single game.
Of the 15 players who have achieved the feat multiple times since 1900, only seven have done it three times or more, according to StatsCentre. Alec Bohm, 27, was already a member of that exclusive club prior to Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox.
Bohm went one step further when he lifted Philadelphia to a series-opening win, driving in six of the Phillies' seven runs in their 7-0 victory. In doing so, he joined Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt and former MVP Ryan Howard with four six-RBI games in a Philadelphia uniform.
Schmidt owns the franchise record with five such performances.
Brohm was able to break into the top tier of that list with a 2-for-4 showing at the plate Friday, starting with his three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. When he stepped up to the plate again in the bottom of the third, Bohm crushed another three-run shot to center.
Even though he went 0-for-2 the rest of the way, flying out and grounding into a double play, the damage had been done. The Phillies had already built out a massive lead, thanks almost solely to Bohm, who had already made history.
Bohm is batting .258 with an .834 OPS so far in 2024, appearing in all 20 of Philadelphia's games thus far. Since breaking into the big leagues in 2020, Bohm has finished each season with more home runs and more RBI than the year before, and his OPS has been on a steady incline since 2021.
Through five years as the Phillies' everyday third baseman, Bohm is a .275 hitter with 47 home runs, 256 RBI and a .735 OPS.
Bohm and the Phillies will resume their series with the White Sox on Saturday, with game two scheduled to get underway at 6:05 p.m. ET.
