Toronto Blue Jays Closer Jordan Romano Moves Up Franchise's Career Saves Leaderboard

Most career saves made by a pitcher in @BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):

217- Tom Henke

121- Duane Ward

104- Roberto Osuna

100- Jordan Romano (Thanks to closing out Monday night's 5-3 win vs the Royals)

100- Billy Koch

90- Casey Janssen

75- B.J. Ryan

58- Kelvim Escobar pic.twitter.com/dKdiejYoeG