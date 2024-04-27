Fewest runs scored as a team through the first 10 home games of a season - #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present)

24 in 2004

29 in 2017

32 in 2013

33 in 1978

33 in 1981

37 in 2019

39 in 2024 (Despite going 6-4 in those 10 after tonight's 12-2 defeat to the Dodgers)

40 in 2009