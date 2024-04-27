Toronto Blue Jays' Offensive Struggles at Home Continue in Loss to Los Angeles Dodgers
The Toronto Blue Jays got blown out by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, and their lack of success at the plate wasn't exactly a new development.
Toronto scored just twice in what turned out to be a 12-2 loss at home. They were already down eight before they plated their first run of the night, and they finished the contest batting just 5-for-32.
The Blue Jays have now scored 39 runs across their first 10 home games of 2024. According to StatsCentre, that is good for their seventh-worst offensive start to a home slate in franchise history, which dates back to 1977.
The record is still held by the 2004 Blue Jays, who scored 24 runs through 10 home games.
Despite the lackluster production on offense, and the defeat at the hands of the Dodgers on Friday, the 2024 Blue Jays actually still boast a winning record at Rogers Centre. At 6-4, their homefield advantage doesn't appear to be too strong, but it is something.
Earlier this week, the Blue Jays finished the first 25 games of the season with 95 runs. That was tied for the sixth-fewest in franchise history.
Toronto is averaging 3.9 runs per game at home, compared to 3.5 on the road. Their offense clearly isn't getting much done regardless of location, ranking No. 24 in the league in total runs with 98.
The Blue Jays will try to turn that around when they resume their series with the Dodgers on Saturday. Game two is scheduled to get underway at 3:07 p.m. ET.
