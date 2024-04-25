Toronto Blue Jays Off to One of Worst Offensive Starts to a Season in Team History

Fewest runs scored as a team through the first 25 games of a season - #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):

86 in 1981

87 in 1978

89 in 2017

93 in 2013

94 in 1998

95 in 2024 (Going 0-7 with runners in scoring position en route to losing 3-2 to the Royals tonight)

95 in 2022