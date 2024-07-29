Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Climbing Up Another List in Home Run History
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon by a score of 7-3. With the win, the Blue Jays moved to 49-56 while the loss dropped Texas to 51-55.
It was a meaningful loss for Texas, who is now 4.5 games back in the American League West.
In the win, Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his impressive run at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and two RBI. He's now got 19 homers and is hitting .301.
He's hitting .356 in his last 30 games, which is all the more impressive considering that he's been involved for trade rumors for some time now. However, he reportedly wants to stay with the Jays and is apparently wiling to sign a long-term extension as well.
His 19th home run of the year also moved him up an impressive list in baseball history, according to @StatsCentre:
Most career home runs at age 25 or younger by a non-US born player in MLB history:
201- Albert Pujols
190- Andruw Jones
188- Orlando Cepeda
187- Juan Soto
179- Miguel Cabrera
167- Juan Gonzalez
161- Ronald Acuna Jr.
159- Manny Machado
149- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
148- Jose Canseco
Considering that everyone on that list is or has a chance to be a Hall of Famer, that's incredible company for Guerrero Jr. to be keeping.
In addition to his 149 home runs, he's got 468 career RBI and is a lifetime .282 hitter. He won't be 26 until next March so he'll have the rest of the season to add to this list as well.
