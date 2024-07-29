Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Climbing Up Another List in Home Run History

Most career home runs at age 25 or younger by a non-US born player in MLB history:

201- Albert Pujols

190- Andruw Jones

188- Orlando Cepeda

187- Juan Soto

179- Miguel Cabrera

167- Juan Gonzalez

161- Ronald Acuna Jr.

159- Manny Machado

149- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

148- Jose Canseco