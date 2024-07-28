Toronto Blue Jays Superstar Reportedly Ready to Make Commitment to Organization
With the trade deadline looming just days away, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has reportedly made his position known: He wants to stay.
The following report came out on Sunday from Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays: He wants to stay and is willing to sign a long-term extension to do so.
That's big news because the Blue Jays appear primed to sell at the trade deadline, having already moved relievers Yimi Garcia and Nate Pearson, as well as catcher Danny Jansen. Guerrero Jr. would fetch the biggest return of any player on the market, but if he's saying he wants to stay, that will go a long way toward re-shaping the future of the franchise.
And if he's willing to sign a long-term deal before hitting free agency after 2025, that would go a long way toward giving the franchise some stability and helping the fans feel better about the direction of the organization as well.
If the Blue Jays honor his request and give him a long-term deal, the discussion will now move to Bo Bichette, who appears less committed to the organization. Though hurt right now, he could be dealt in the offseason or at next trade deadline if the Jays are out of it again.
Guerrero Jr. is having an excellent season for Toronto despite all the rumors, hitting .301 with 18 homers and 62 RBI. He made the All-Star Game again this season and now has four for his career.
The trade deadline is set for July 30.
