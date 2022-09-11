REPORT: Tim Anderson to See Specialist Tuesday, Will Determine Return

Skip to main content
USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting that Chicago White Sox All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson will see a hand specialist Tuesday, which will likely determine when or if he will return to the club this season. Anderson was placed on the Injured List on August 9 with a hand injury, and has since had surgery.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that Chicago White Sox All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson will see a hand specialist Tuesday which will likely determine his availability moving forward.

Anderson hasn't played since he sustained a hand injury in an August 6 loss to the Rangers in Texas. He was placed on the Injured List following game one of an August 9 doubleheader, and has since had surgery to repair a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand, the team announced on Twitter.

Tuesday's meeting will likely determine when or if Anderson will play again this season.

In his absence, newly acquired shortstop Elvis Andrus has excelled, and the Sox have won nine of their last eleven games, under acting manager Miguel Cairo.

The White Sox signed Andrus August 18, after being designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics and clearing waivers.

Entering play Sunday, Andrus is slashing .303/.340/.869 with five home runs and 20 RBI in 21 games as the White Sox everyday shortstop.

Albeit a small sample size, Andrus has proved to be a significant defensive upgrade over Anderson in his short time with the club, with 2 Defensive Runs Saved. Anderson has once again rated as a below average fielder in 2022, with -7 Defensive Runs Saved at the most important defensive position, on a club that ranks third in Major League Baseball in errors.

The Sox will have an interesting decision to make if Anderson is able to return soon, in the thick of a playoff race. Anderson's bat will certainly be a welcome addition to the Sox lineup if he is to return, but he may not be playing shortstop full-time.

Anderson is slashing .301/.339/.734 with six home runs, 25 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 79 games in 2022.

The White Sox enter Sunday 1.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the division-lead in the American League Central.

