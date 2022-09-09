Chicago White Sox Have Won 7 of 10 Under Acting Manager Miguel Cairo

A little over a week ago, the Chicago White Sox appeared to be dead in the water.



The White Sox were swept, at home, by the Arizona Diamondbacks, then lost at home two days later to the Kansas City Royals, falling to 63-66 and six games back of the Cleveland Guardians' American League Central division-lead.

Entering August 31, they had lost 10 of their last 12.

Now, they're right back in the mix for the division crown.

Since manager Tony La Russa took an indefinite leaf of absence due to health concerns, bench coach Miguel Cairo has fulfilled the role of acting manager, and the Sox have played extremely well.

Since Cairo took La Russa's place, the White Sox are 7-3, threatening for their second-straight American League Central division title.

After decimating the Oakland Athletics Thursday night 14-2, the White Sox improved to 70-68 on the season, and are now tied with the Minnesota Twins for second place in the AL Central, 1.5 games back of the Guardians' division lead.

Earlier Thursday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that La Russa is 'going to be OK' and could return to the team as early as next week.

While Cairo's time as the Sox manager might not last much longer (for now), he could potentially be positioning himself well for the managerial gig when La Russa's time with the club comes to a close. He could also be setting himself up well to fill another team's managerial need this winter.

Cairo joined La Russa's coaching staff prior to 2021. It was his first full-time Major League coaching position.

Cairo previously had served as the special assistant to Cincinnati Reds' general manager Walt Jocketty, the interim Reds' third base coach, Yankees' infield coordinator and Yankees' player development employee.

Cairo played 17 years in the big leagues from 1996-2012, including four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2001-2003, 2007) playing under then-Cardinals skipper Tony La Russa.