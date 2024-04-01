Jose Abreu's Injury Status Revealed For Astros-Blue Jays Game
After getting hit by a pitch on Saturday against the New York Yankees, Houston Astros' first baseman Jose Abreu is back in the lineup on Monday night as the Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays.
Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle posted the lineup on social media. You can view it below as Abreu is hitting sixth, following Yainer Diaz.
Though it's just Game 5 of the season, it's a big one already for Houston, who enters play at 0-4 on the season after being swept by the Yankees in the season-opening series. Toronto is certainly a tough opponent to start with as they feature one of the best lineups in baseball. They've been to the playoffs in each of the last two years.
As for Abreu, he's now 37-years-old and has yet to record a hit this season (0-for-11). One of the best hitters of the last decade, he is a three-time All-Star who won the 2020 MVP Award in the American League. He's in his second year with the Astros after spending nine years with the Chicago White Sox.
He led the American League in RBI during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons and also led the Majors in total bases in 2020.
Abreu will be going up against Blue Jays' pitcher Bowden Francis. The Astros are sending righty JP France to the bump for his first start of the season.
The Blue Jays are 2-2 right now after splitting a season-opening series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Tampa.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.