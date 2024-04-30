Fastball

Houston Astros Sending Down Former MVP José Abreu in Shocking Roster Move

José Abreu has gotten off to a more than lackluster start to the 2024 season, so the Houston Astros are optioning him to West Palm Beach to work on his swing.

Sam Connon

Mar 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu (79) in the dugout prior to a game.
Mar 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu (79) in the dugout prior to a game. / Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Astros are optioning first baseman José Abreu to West Palm Beach, effective Wednesday, general manager Dana Brown told The Athletic's Chandler Rome on Tuesday.

Abreu is not currently with the Astros as they gear up for their three-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians. Instead, he will be taking some time to work on his swing and timing with the Florida Complex League Astros.

Of the Astros' first 29 games this season, Abreu appeared in 22 of them. He was batting .099 with zero home runs, three RBI, three walks, 18 strikeouts, a .269 OPS and a -1.5 WAR.

Houston signed Abreu to a three-year, $58.5 million contract in November 2022. He opened up 2023 on a cold streak as well, but he still finished the season with 18 home runs and 90 RBI after picking up his production in June.

The Astros don't seem so keen to wait around here in 2024, however, considering they sit in last place in the AL West at 9-19.

It wasn't all too long ago that Abreu was viewed as the cherry on top for the then-reigning World Series champions, considering how much success he enjoyed during his nine seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

Abreu won AL Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger in 2014, right after he came over from Cuba. He won three Silver Sluggers and made three All-Star appearances during his time on the Southside, establishing himself as one of the American League's most powerful first basemen in the process.

In addition to winning AL MVP in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Abreu also earned MVP votes in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022. He was a .292 hitter with an .860 OPS with the White Sox, averaging 31 home runs and 110 RBI per 162 games.

Since joining the Astros, however, Abreu has been a .221 hitter with a .632 OPS, averaging 18 home runs and 92 RBI per 162 games.

Past this season, Houston owes Abreu another $19.5 million in 2025.

Abreu ranks No. 14 among active players with 261 career home runs, only recently losing the No. 13 spot to Aaron Judge.

Published
Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.