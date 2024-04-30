Houston Astros Sending Down Former MVP José Abreu in Shocking Roster Move
The Houston Astros are optioning first baseman José Abreu to West Palm Beach, effective Wednesday, general manager Dana Brown told The Athletic's Chandler Rome on Tuesday.
Abreu is not currently with the Astros as they gear up for their three-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians. Instead, he will be taking some time to work on his swing and timing with the Florida Complex League Astros.
Of the Astros' first 29 games this season, Abreu appeared in 22 of them. He was batting .099 with zero home runs, three RBI, three walks, 18 strikeouts, a .269 OPS and a -1.5 WAR.
Houston signed Abreu to a three-year, $58.5 million contract in November 2022. He opened up 2023 on a cold streak as well, but he still finished the season with 18 home runs and 90 RBI after picking up his production in June.
The Astros don't seem so keen to wait around here in 2024, however, considering they sit in last place in the AL West at 9-19.
It wasn't all too long ago that Abreu was viewed as the cherry on top for the then-reigning World Series champions, considering how much success he enjoyed during his nine seasons with the Chicago White Sox.
Abreu won AL Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger in 2014, right after he came over from Cuba. He won three Silver Sluggers and made three All-Star appearances during his time on the Southside, establishing himself as one of the American League's most powerful first basemen in the process.
In addition to winning AL MVP in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Abreu also earned MVP votes in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022. He was a .292 hitter with an .860 OPS with the White Sox, averaging 31 home runs and 110 RBI per 162 games.
Since joining the Astros, however, Abreu has been a .221 hitter with a .632 OPS, averaging 18 home runs and 92 RBI per 162 games.
Past this season, Houston owes Abreu another $19.5 million in 2025.
Abreu ranks No. 14 among active players with 261 career home runs, only recently losing the No. 13 spot to Aaron Judge.
