2022 MLB Playoffs: American League, National League Wild Card Series Preview

Survivor: South Pacific second runner-up and world-class baseball coach Albert Destrade returns to the Jack Vita Show to preview the American League and National League Wild Card Series of the Major League Baseball playoffs, beginning Friday.

Albert is the nephew of Tampa Bay Rays broadcaster and former ESPN baseball analyst Orestes Destrade. Orestes called the Little League World Series, World Baseball Classic and was an analyst on ESPN's Baseball Tonight. He has been on the Rays' pregame and postgame show since 2010.

Albert competed on the 23rd season of Survivor, Survivor: South Pacific, where he placed third.

Albert and Jack take a close look at every Wild Card playoff series, as well as potential pitching matchups. They also share their thoughts on Major League Baseball's new playoff format. Did MLB make a mistake running this weekend's games up against college football?

Later, Albert shares his regular season awards selections for American League and National League MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

The action begins Friday!

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets

Here's a look at the full Major League Baseball playoff schedule.

