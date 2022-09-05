Arizona Diamondbacks Aren't Far from Contending in National League

With their 5-1 win Sunday over the Milwaukee Brewers, the Arizona Diamondbacks improved to 64-69 this season and have now won their last three series, all coming at the hands of teams jockeying for playoff spots.

During that stretch, the Diamondbacks have won eight of their last ten, and are outscoring opponents 52-21, all while playing the role of spoiler to the Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox.

Entering August 2's trade deadline, the Diamondbacks were 45-57, tied for last in the National League West.

The Diamondbacks are 19-12 since the deadline, now just .5 games back of the San Francisco Giants for third place in the NL West, and look like they could be positioning themselves very nicely for contention in 2023.

Last week on the Jack Vita Show, former Colorado Rockies' general manager and current MLB Network analyst Dan O'Dowd spoke about the Diamondbacks and the potential they have to compete in the National League West soon.

"I think you should watch the Diamondbacks," O'Dowd said. "I think Mike Hazen is one of the best GM's in the game and what Mike Hazen went through this year with the loss of his wife through the terrible cancer and raising three boys and still leading that organization through the transition they made this year tells you everything you want to know about the character of Mike and the incredible leader he is.

"But look at their outfield now: the McCarthy kid is getting over the hump, Alek Thomas is an elite athlete, Corbin (Carroll) is an elite athlete. (Ketel) Marte has a chance, I think, to take more steps forward next year. (Christian) Walker has just turned into this monster in the middle of the lineup.

"They're solid behind the plate. The Rojas kid at third base is, I think, turning into something. I mean, I look at that team right now and I think, 'Darn, they're a shortstop away for me from being this really, really good team. If they have the ability to fish in one of these (free agent) shortstops, I think they're really close to being a really good team."

Star shortstops Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson all could test the free agent waters this winter.

In the case of Swanson, the Diamondbacks could bring back a no. 1 overall pick that they once traded for right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller, a trade they certainly would like to have back.

The Diamondbacks also have the fifth-best farm system in baseball, according to MLB.com's most recent farm system rankings.

Last week, the Diamondbacks picked up their club option on manager Torey Lovullo for his seventh season in 2023.

Listen to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.