Montgomery Shines in D'Backs Debut, But Offense Ties Franchise Record
The Arizona Diamondbacks routed the San Francisco Giants on Friday night by a score of 17-1 at Oracle Park. With the win, Arizona is now 10-11 on the year. The loss drops the Giants to 9-12.
The story of the game was supposed to be a pitching matchup between two of the offseasons biggest acquisitions (Jordan Montgomery vs. Blake Snell), but it ended up being about the D'Backs' historic offensive performance.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most hits in a game, D-backs franchise history (incl. PS):
Today at SF: 22
8/24/13 at PHI: 22 (18 innings)
2001 WS G6 vs NYY: 22
Every Diamondbacks starter had at least one hit in the win and eight had multiple hits. Rookie Blaze Alexander went 3-for-5 with five RBIs while Christian Walker was 3-for-6 with three runs scored.
As for the pitching matchup, Montgomery lived up to his end of the bargain. The World Champion lefty went 6.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits. He walked none and struck out three.
The same can't be said for Snell, who was battered around again. He is 0-3 on the season after giving up five earned runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings. He walked one and struck out three and now carries an ERA of 11.57.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Diamondbacks' ace Zac Gallen pitches against Giants' rookie Kyle Harrison.
Gallen is 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA while Harrison is 2-1 with a 4.70.
