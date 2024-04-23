Atlanta Braves' Catcher Continues Hot Streak, Joins Exclusive Group in History
The Atlanta Braves shut out the Miami Marlins on Monday night, 3-0, to move to 15-6 on the season. Despite the loss of ace pitcher Spencer Strider, the Braves look every bit the part of a National League championship contender.
The Marlins on the other hand, are now 6-18 on the year and look like a team in total flux. It doesn't help that 4/5 of their projected rotation entered the season injured. Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez both needed to undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the season.
In the win, Braves' catcher Travis d'Arnaud continued his hot streak at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. After a slow start, he's now hitting .273 this season. He has five home runs in his last three games, putting him in an exclusive group among catchers in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
primary catchers with 5+ HR in an 8-AB span, expansion era (1961):
April 19-22, 2024 Travis d’Arnaud
July 17-21, 2005 Javier Valentin
Sep. 3-4, 1985 Gary Carter
h/t @EliasSports
The 35-year-old veteran has had a great run here as he serves as the primary backstop while Sean Murphy rehabs an injury.
D'Arnaud is in his 12th Major League season with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Braves. He's a lifetime .250 hitter with 113 homers.
The Braves and Marlins will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:20 p.m. ET. Max Fried takes the ball for Atlanta. He's 1-0 with a 7.71 ERA.
