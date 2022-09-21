Atlanta Braves Clinch Playoff Berth for Fifth Straight Year

With their 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves became Major League Baseball's fourth team to secure a playoff spot this season, clinching their fifth straight playoff berth.

Monday night, the New York Mets and Houston Astros clinched playoff berths, not long after the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a trip to their tenth-straight postseason.

The Braves have won the National League East the last four seasons. Though they have yet to clinch another NL East division title, along with a bye from the Wild Card round of the Major League Baseball playoffs, they have punched their ticket to play in October.

The Braves entered play on Tuesday trailing the New York Mets in the NL East standings by one game, and that did not change. The Mets rallied to come back down 4-0, to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 in Milwaukee Tuesday night, holding onto their one game-lead for at least one more day.

The Brewers now remain 2.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League, whiffing on an opportunity to gain some ground for the second straight day. The Phillies suffered an 18-11 loss at home to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Braves, 93-55, and the Mets, 95-55, continue to win in a battle of heavy weights out east. The Braves have won five straight, while the Mets have won six in a row.

The Braves and Mets have one more series remaining between the two of them. They will meet in Atlanta at Truist Park for a three-game series the final weekend of the season. At this rate, it looks likes the winner of that series will go on to win the National League East.