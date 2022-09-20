Mets Punt Brewers 7-2, Clinch Playoff Spot for First Time Since 2016

The New York Mets picked up their 94th win of the season Monday night, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 in Milwaukee.

In his return from the Injured List, Max Scherzer pitched six perfect innings, not allowing a runner to reach base, before manager Buck Showalter pulled him at 67 pitches.

With the win Monday night, the Mets secured their place in the Major League Baseball playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Though the Mets have not clinched the National League East yet, as they nurse a one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves, they punched their ticket to the MLB playoffs. Whether the Mets win the NL East or a claim the top NL Wild Card spot, they'll be playing in October for the first time in six years.

The Mets lost the 2016 National League Wild Card game to the San Francisco Giants 3-0, one year after making it to the World Series.

The Mets made the postseason in 2015 and 2016, but have failed to make the playoffs over the last six seasons. The Mets won the National League pennant in 2015, but lost the World Series four-games-to-one to the Kansas City Royals.

94 wins is the highest win total for the Mets in a single-season since 2006. The Mets won 97 games in 2006 on their way to the National League Championship Series. The Mets are three wins away from tying that same win total with just over two weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Mets are the second team in the National League to punch their ticket to the postseason, after the Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth division title in ten years last week.