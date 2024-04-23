Feel-Good Baltimore Orioles' Pitcher Makes Baseball History on Monday Night
The Baltimore Orioles defeated the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, 4-2, at Angel Stadium. With the win, the O's moved to 15-7. The loss dropped the Angels to 9-14.
In the win, the O's got another solid performance from feel-good story Albert Suarez. The righty went 5.2 innings, surrendering no runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out five. He's now 1-0 with an ERA of 0.00 through two starts.
Equally impressive is the fact that he made some fascinating, albeit random, baseball history in the effort.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Albert Suárez is the first pitcher with an outing of 5+ innings and no runs allowed in each of his first 2 appearances after not appearing in MLB for 5+ years, since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893
h/t @EliasSports @ColeJacobson32
The 34-year-old Suarez made his Major League debut in 2016 with the San Francisco Giants and also appeared in games for them in 2017 but hadn't been in a game since. It's an incredible story for one of the best teams in baseball. The O's won 101 games last season and if they are to surpass that and chase down a World Series this season, they'll need contributions from everyone and this certainly counts as that.
Ace pitcher Kyle Bradish is working his way back from injury, as is John Means, so there's no telling how long Suarez will be in the rotation for. But for now, just enjoy the historic ride.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.