Viral: Watch Boston Red Sox Star Have Total Meltdown In The Locker Room

Boston Red Sox star Chris Sale was seen having a meltdown after a tough showing in Triple-A during a rehab start. Video caught him breaking several things.

Boston Red Sox star Chris Sale was in Triple-A pitching for the Worcester Red Sox recently, and after a tough showing on the mound, the seven-time MLB All-Star had a total meltdown in the locker room.  

The video was shared on Twitter by Alysha Palumbo of NBC10 Boston. 

Sale pitched less than four innings, and gave up a walk with the bases loaded. 

At one point, he was one of the best pitches in all of baseball, also for the Chicago White Sox early on his career). 

However, the last few seasons he has dealt with injury, and is now 33-years-old. 

In 2019, he went just 6-11 in 25 starts, which is obviously far from good (or the standards he has set for himself).  In 2021, he went 5-1 in nine starts, and this year he has yet to pitch for the Red Sox. He has a career record of 114-74 in 241 starts, and an impressive 3.03 ERA. 

Sale is in the third year of a five-year, $145 million contract, and considering he’s only pitched 34 times in the last three and a half seasons. The 33-year-old paid for the damage, and also likely had no issues ponying up the dough to fix up the place after that now-famous temper tantrum.

The Red Sox are far behind the New York Yankees in the American League race, but are still right in the thick of things for a playoff spot, bunched tightly with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays for the three.

They have been dealing with injuries to their starting rotation all year. They're looking forward to getting Sale back in Boston soon. 

