Rays to See Season Debut of Boston Star Chris Sale Tuesday in St. Petersburg
It looks like Chris Sale's rehab is complete, with TV damage and viral video to go with it. He's scheduled the pitch in the majors for the first time this season on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series in St. Petersburg against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The news for first reported by Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.
Sale, in the third year of a five-year, $145 million contract, hasn't pitched all year because of a right rib stress fracture. He will likely face 36-year-old Corey Kluber on Tuesday night.
The 33-year-old made four starts in the minor leagues during his month-long rehab assignment. He had a 2.38 ERA and a 3.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 11 innings in those outings. He also had a video go viral earlier this week when he was seen trashing television in the dugout tunnel.
"I acted like an idiot last night and I've acted like an idiot before," Sale said. "I've done it in the dugout and I've been told through the years, 'Hey, take it to the tunnel.'"
Sale has had a hard time staying healthy the past three years. In March 2020, he had Tommy John surgery, which wiped out a lot of his 2021 season. he has had only nine stars in the last two-plus season. In nine appearances last season, he compiled a 3.16 ERA and a 4.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The Red Sox have dealt with injury issues with their entire starting rotation this season. They have got without Rich Hill, Nathan Eovaldi, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock, and now Michael Wacha is going on the injured list as well.
Despite all the injuries, the Red Sox has stayed in the playoff hunt, bunched up with the Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. They are playing the New York Yankees this weekend in Fenway Park before heading south to St. Petersburg.
The two teams will play four games from Monday through Thursday. All four are night games at Tropicana Field. The Rays are 4-2 so far this season against the Red Sox, winning a series in St. Petersburg in April and winning two of three earlier this week in Boston.
