Boston Red Sox' First Baseman Cements Himself in History Books on Friday
The Boston Red Sox rolled the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night, 8-1, at PNC Park. The win moves Boston back over .500 at 11-10 while the loss dropped Pittsbugh to 11-9.
The Red Sox had previously lost three of the last four games, so Friday was a solid bounceback for Alex Cora's team.
The Sox started the scoring off right in the top of the first as Wilyer Abreu hit his first home run of the year, and then Triston Casas connected for his sixth of the season.
That home run by Casas was the 35th of his young career, which spans back to the end of 2022. It also puts him in prestigious company in Red Sox' history.
Per @SoxNotes on social media:
Fewest career games to reach 35 HR, Red Sox history:
Walt Dropo (1949-51) – 155
Tony Conigliaro (1964-65) – 159
Ted Williams (1939-40) – 177
Triston Casas (2022-24) – 180
Nomar Garciaparra (1996-98) – 180
Those are some beloved names in Red Sox lore, so for Casas to be there shows just how much potential he has. The 24-year-old former first-round pick is now hitting .244 with the six homers and 10 RBI. He'll be counted on even more this season given that Trevor Story is out for the season. Rafael Devers has also been in-and-out of the lineup in the early going.
Lifetime, he's a .252 hitter with the 35 homers and 87 RBI.
The Red Sox and Pirates will play Game 2 of the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is 4:05 p.m. ET.
