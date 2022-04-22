Skip to main content
Chicago Cubs Move Friday's Game Versus Pirates to 7:05 P.M.

In a rare bend in the rules, the Cubs are allowed to postpone their afternoon game versus the Pirates due to inclement weather. The game will now start at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 22. The team has been banned from playing Friday and Saturday night games since 1988.

CHICAGO, Ill. — Due to inclement weather, the Chicago Cubs have decided to move their game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates originally scheduled for 1:20 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. CT on April 22.

The Weather Channel reports that Chicago can expect scattered thunderstorms to arrive in the afternoon with 10-20 mph winds. The current temperature is averaging 56 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain all throughout the afternoon.

Friday's night game will be the second game in the series between Chicago and Pittsburgh. The Cubs lost 4-3 in Thursday's game at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs newly scheduled game is the only Friday night game at home on the schedule. The rest of the home starts will be played in the afternoon with all but one game starting at 1:20 p.m. CT. The Cubs versus the Giants will start at 3:05 p.m. at Wrigley Field on Sep. 9.

It's a rare sight for the Cubs to play at Wrigley on Friday night. It's mostly because it's not allowed. Lights weren't installed in Wrigley Field until 1988. Since then, the city council has banned the team from having home Friday and Saturday night games.

Without night games, the Cubs won't interfere with other businesses and events in the community. There are very few exceptions to the rule, but if you take a look at the Cubs entire 2022 season schedule as well as previous season records, you can find some bend in the rule.

This season, the Cubs will host a doubleheader versus the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:20 and 6:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 4. The first game is a rescheduled game from April 2022.

