Astros Call Up Minor League Player J.J. Matijevic to Replace Injured Jose Altuve

On Monday, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve injured his left hamstring in Houston's 8-3 win over the Angels. Minor league player J.J. Matijevic will step up until Altuve is off the Injury List.

USA Today

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve suffered a left hamstring injury running out an infield single in the eighth inning of Monday's home opener against the Angels.

The Astros won 8-3 but lost Altuve and his .167 batting average to the Injury List. He won't be eligible to return until April 29. Enter minor league player J.J. Matijevic.

Matijevic is already posted to Houston's roster after killing it on the Class AAA Sugar Land Space Cowboys minor league team. He played half his games at first base and half in left field making it unlikely he will play second base in the Majors.

In his fifth season in the Minors, Matijevic is hitting .310 with four home runs and 10 RBI's in 11 games. He was originally drafted by the Astros in the second round out of the University of Arizona in 2017.

To make room for Matijevic, the Astros put first baseman Taylor Jones on the 60-day IL. Jones has a lower back injury he's been working through since camp.

USATSI_13082034
1
Gallery
1 Images
An injured Jose Altuve walks off the field.
