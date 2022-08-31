White Sox La Russa Out Indefinitely As He Undergoes More Medical Testing

The Chicago White Sox will be without their manager Tony La Russa for the time being, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Wednesday afternoon that the skipper will be out indefinitely as he undergoes further medical testing in Arizona with his personal doctors.

Less than an hour before game time Tuesday evening, the White Sox announced via Twitter that La Russa would not manage Tuesday night's game at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Kansas City Royals, as he would be undergoing 'further medical testing' Wednesday in Chicago. La Russa was not in attendance Tuesday night, in preparation for said 'further medical testing.'

The White Sox have not revealed any further information pertaining to La Russa's health, and prior to Tuesday, there were no known indicators that La Russa had been have any health struggles.

At the time of publication, the White Sox had not released a statement on the absence or condition of their manager.

La Russa, 77, is in the second year of his three-year contract with the White Sox. He was named the club's skipper upon the conclusion of the 2020 season. He last managed the club 35 years prior.

White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo managed in La Russa's place Tuesday night, in the Sox' 9-7 loss to the Royals.

Cairo is 2-1 in his managerial career and he filled in for La Russa for two games in 2021.

Cairo is expected to remain as the club's acting manager for as long as La Russa is out. The White Sox issued a statement Tuesday night stating that 'Cairo will manage the club in La Russa's absence.'

Cairo joined La Russa's coaching staff prior to 2021. It was his first full-time Major League coaching position.

Cairo previously had served as the special assistant to Cincinnati Reds' general manager Walt Jocketty, the interim Reds' third base coach, Yankees' infield coordinator and Yankees' player development employee.

Cairo played 17 years in the big leagues from 1996-2012, including four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2001-2003, 2007) playing under then-Cardinals skipper Tony La Russa.

The White Sox take on the Royals in game two of a three-game series Wednesday night. First pitch is at 8:10 p.m. ET.