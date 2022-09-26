Chicago White Sox Officially Eliminated From AL Central Contention

The Chicago White Sox have officially been eliminated from contention for the American League Central division crown, as they dropped their sixth straight game Sunday, 4-1, to the Detroit Tigers.

Over the course of six days, the White Sox were swept by the Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, at home. Their record dropped from 76-71 to 76-77. The Sox have now lost seven straight home games.

As the Guardians swept the White Sox, the team from Cleveland continued to move in the opposite direction, winning its seventh straight game on Sunday, completing a sweep of the Rangers in Texas, and clinching their fourth AL Central title in seven years.

The White Sox are now ten games behind the Guardians, who have won 16 of their last 18. The White Sox entered the season as heavy favorites by most sportsbooks to win the AL Central for the second straight year.

Now the White Sox might not even finish above .500.

The White Sox have not been eliminated from the third and final American League Wild Card spot, yet. The Sox trail the Seattle Mariners by 7.5 games. Their elimination number is now three.

Saturday, the team announced that its manager, Tony La Russa, would not return to managing again in 2022. What that means for 2023 remains to be seen. La Russa has one more year remaining on his contract.

Prior to their current losing skid, the White Sox had played well under acting manager Miguel Cairo. Cairo could potentially succeed La Russa if the club's front office decides to move on from the soon-to-be 78-year-old skipper this winter.

USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale recently visited the Jack Vita Show, where he discussed La Russa's future with the club and the possibility of Cairo succeeding him.

