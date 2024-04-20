Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz Puts Together Historic Effort in Win Over Angels

youngest players with HR & 3+ SB in a game, since at least 1901:



4/19/19 Fernando Tatis Jr: 20y, 107d

5/1/81 Tim Raines: 21y, 227d

5/23/81 Tim Raines: 21y, 249d

Today Elly De La Cruz: 22y, 99d