Cincinnati Reds' Electric Phenom Homers Again to Put Himself in Record Books
The Cincinnati Reds steamrolled the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night, winning 8-1, at Great American Ball Park.
After getting swept by Seattle last week, the Reds have rebounded in a big way and are now 13-10 and three games over .500.
In the win on Tuesday, the Reds banged out nine hits with Santiago Espinal (3-for-4, two RBI) and Elly De La Cruz (2-for-3, two RBI), fueling the offense.
De La Cruz continues to shine this season, hitting .295 with seven homers (one on Tuesday), 12 stolen bases (one on Tuesday) and an OPS of 1.043.
He made his Major League debut in 2024 and showed a great physical skillset, but the rawness of talent led to some struggles. Thus far in 2024, he's shown a more refined skillset that has led him to produce more regularly. He's also put himself in the record books because of his power-speed combo.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most games with at least 1 HR & SB, first 125 career games (since at least 1901):
Elly De La Cruz: 6 [today is game 121]
Ellis Burks: 6
Duke Kenworthy: 6
(the other 2 also had 6 thru 121g)
The Reds are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020 season and will be counting on De La Cruz and a slew of other young players to make that happen.
Ellis Burks was an 18-year veteran who played for the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Indians. He was a two-time All-Star and a Gold Glover who hit 352 career home runs.
As for Duke Kenworthy? He played just for seasons in the big leagues (1912, 1914-15, 1917). He hit 18 career homers and stole 61 career bases. He played for the Washington Nationals, Kansas City Packers and St. Louis Browns.
