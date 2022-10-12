Cleveland Guardians Announce Playoff Roster for ALDS vs. New York Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians released their 26-man roster for the American League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their ALDS series against the New York Yankees beginning Tuesday night.
The Guardians made a pair of changes from their American League Wild Card Series roster to their ALDS roster. Nick Sandlin and Kirk McCarty were replaced by Cody Morris and Aaron Civale.
The Guardians will carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers on their ALDS roster.
Catchers (3)
Austin Hedges
Luke Maile
Bo Naylor
Infielders (6)
Gabriel Arias
Andres Gimenez
Owen Miller
Josh Naylor
Amed Rosario
Outfielders (5)
Will Benson
Will Brennan
Oscar Gonzalez
Steven Kwan
Myles Straw
Right-Handed Pitchers (11)
Shane Bieber
Aaron Civale
Emmanuel Clase
Enyel De Los Santos
James Karinchak
Triston McKenzie
Eli Morgan
Cody Morris
Zach Plesac
Cal Quantrill
Trevor Stephan
Left-Handed Pitchers (1)
Sam Henges
The Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in two games over the weekend in Cleveland, as Oscar Gonzalez hit a series-clinching walk-off home run to beat the Rays in the 15th inning.
The Guardians open the ALDS Tuesday night against the New York Yankees at 7:37 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.
