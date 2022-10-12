Cleveland Guardians Announce Playoff Roster for ALDS vs. New York Yankees

The Cleveland Guardians released their 26-man roster for the American League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their ALDS series against the New York Yankees beginning Tuesday night.

The Guardians made a pair of changes from their American League Wild Card Series roster to their ALDS roster. Nick Sandlin and Kirk McCarty were replaced by Cody Morris and Aaron Civale.

The Guardians will carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers on their ALDS roster.

Catchers (3)

Austin Hedges

Luke Maile

Bo Naylor

Infielders (6)

Gabriel Arias

Andres Gimenez

Owen Miller

Josh Naylor

Amed Rosario

Outfielders (5)

Will Benson

Will Brennan

Oscar Gonzalez

Steven Kwan

Myles Straw

Right-Handed Pitchers (11)

Shane Bieber

Aaron Civale

Emmanuel Clase

Enyel De Los Santos

James Karinchak

Triston McKenzie

Eli Morgan

Cody Morris

Zach Plesac

Cal Quantrill

Trevor Stephan

Left-Handed Pitchers (1)



Sam Henges

The Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in two games over the weekend in Cleveland, as Oscar Gonzalez hit a series-clinching walk-off home run to beat the Rays in the 15th inning.

The Guardians open the ALDS Tuesday night against the New York Yankees at 7:37 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

