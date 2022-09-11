Cleveland Guardians Sweep Twins in Minnesota, Take 4.5-Game Lead

Two days after being falsely accused of using a banned substance on Friday night's game ball by Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher James Karinchak picked up his second save of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, in his team's 4-1 win Sunday over the Minnesota Twins.

Karinchak had not allowed a run since July 6, prior to Baldelli's call to the home plate umpire to check Karinchak Friday night. Two batters later, Karinchak gave up his first home run of the season.

Sunday, he started a new scoreless innings streak, working in the bottom of the ninth inning, with Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase receiving a day off. Karinchak would walk two batters, but record three strikeouts, allowing no damage to the Guardians lead, picking up his second save of the season.

With the win, the Guardians improve to 73-65 on the season and now hold a 4.5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins, who entered the weekend 1.5 games back of the American League Central leaders.

Following the embarrassing showing at home, the Twins fall to 69-70. It's the first time the club has been below .500 since the Twins were 7-8 on April 23.

The two clubs will open a five-game series Friday in Cleveland. The Guardians will have a chance to sink the Twins' 2022 playoff hopes once and for all, while the Twins will have an opportunity to climb back into the division race.

The Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics Sunday afternoon. If the Sox win, they'll be 1.5 games back of the Guardians in the AL Central. If they lose, however, the Sox will be 2.5 games back of the division lead.