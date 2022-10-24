Skip to main content
Dave Dombrowski Reaches Fifth World Series with Fourth Different Team

With the Philadelphia Phillies returning to the World Series for the first time since 2009 with their 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres Sunday, Major League Baseball executive Dave Dombrowski has constructed his fifth Pennant-winning team of his illustrious front office career. Dombrowski has made the World Series as the executive of the Florida Marlins, Detroit Tigers, and now, the Philadelphia Phillies. Dombrowski is trying to win his third World Series title.
Phillies owner John Middleton brought on the two-time World Series champion as the club's president of baseball operations in Dec. 2020.

In the Phillies' second season under Dombrowski's leadership, they won their first National League Pennant in 13 years.

Dombrowski has now had four different teams appear in a combined five World Series.

As the Florida Marlins' first ever general manager, Dombrowski assembled the Marlins' 1997 World Series-winning team, the Marlins' first championship in franchise history.

After leaving to become the general manager of the Detroit Tigers, two of Dombrowski's Tigers teams would reach the World Series, but not win.

The Tigers lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in five games in the 2006 World Series. Then in 2012, the Tigers were swept by the San Francisco Giants in the World Series.

In Aug. 2015, Dombrowski was let go by the Tigers. Two weeks later, he became the president of baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox.

In 2018, the Red Sox won their ninth World Series, Dombrowski's second title of his career.

If the Phillies are able to complete their magical postseason run, Dombrowski would collect his third World Series trophy. Each world championship would be with a different Major League Baseball organization. He would have led a tenth of the 30 Major League Baseball organizations to World Series rings.

The Phillies will play either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees in the World Series, beginning Friday night.

