WATCH: Bryce Harper Home Run Sends Phillies to First World Series Since 2009

With the Philadelphia Phillies trailing the San Diego Padres 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper blasted a two-run home run that would send the Phillies back to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Harper's two-run blast led the Phillies to a 4-3 game five victory, clinching their eighth National League pennant.

Harper's eighth inning blast will be remembered forever in Phillies lore, as the home run that sent the club back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years.

The Phillies signed Harper to an enormous 13-year, $330 million contract in March of 2019, with the hopes of bringing a championship back to the city of Philadelphia. Harper, at the very least, has brought the Phillies back to the World Series, as Philadelphia will host its first World Series game next week since game five of the 2009 World Series.

The Phillies led Sunday's game five 2-1 through six innings. After Zack Wheeler gave up a lead-off single to Jake Cronenworth, his day was done, at 87 pitches.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson made a call to his bullpen, bringing in his closer Seranthony Dominguez in the top of the seventh inning.

Dominguez ran into immediate trouble, throwing a wild pitch that allowed Cronenworth to advance to second base.

Josh Bell doubled home Cronenworth to tie the game, 2-2.

Dominguez was able to retire Brandon Drury and Ha-Seong Kim on back-to-back strikeouts, but threw two wild pitches during Trent Grisham's at bat, allowing pinch-runner Jose Azocar to advance to third and then score, as the Padres took a 3-2 lead.

Then in the bottom of the eighth, J.T. Realmuto got the Phillies started with a single off Padres reliever Robert Suarez, setting the stage for Harper.

Harper came through in the clutch for the biggest moment of his career, putting the Phillies ahead 4-3, entering the ninth inning.

In the top of the ninth, Phillies reliever David Robertson ran into trouble, walking Brandon Drury and Ha-Seong Kim. Thomson made another call to the pen, and this pitching was much more successful than his first pitching change of the day.

Thomson brought in starting pitcher Ranger Suarez for a rare relief appearance. Suarez would retire the side, clinching the Phillies' first pennant in 13 years.

The Phillies will face either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees in the World Series, beginning Friday night. The Astros lead the American League Championship Series 3-1.

Game five of the ALCS is scheduled to be played Sunday night at 7:07 p.m. ET.

More Fastball Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Phillies coverage, go to Inside The Phillies.