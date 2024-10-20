Former Toronto Blue Jays Fan Favorite Reacts on Social Media After Making World Series
Congratulations are in order for former Toronto Blue Jays ace pitcher Marcus Stroman, who just clinched a spot in the World Series with the New York Yankees.
The Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 on Saturday night to take the ALCS four games to one. They will be playing in the World Series for the first time since 2009, which is also the last time they won the title. They will meet either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Mets.
After the game, Stroman posted a lengthy story on Instagram. One of the pictures was of him in an ALCS champion shirt that simply read "Grateful."
On "X," Stroman also posted numerous "re-posts" about the team's accomplishments, but he also shouted out Juan Soto after his game-winning three-run home run.
Stroman didn't pitch at all in the ALCS but he's certainly a big part of the reason why the Yankees have gotten to this point.
Stroman went 10-9 this season for New York, pitching to a 4.31 ERA. The 33-year-old Long Island native made 30 appearances with 29 starts.
The 10-year veteran is 87-85 lifetime with a 3.72 ERA. Stroman is the former ace of the Blue Jays but has also pitched for the Mets and Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2019 and Chicago in 2023.
Stroman made his debut with Toronto in 2014 and won double-digit games in two separate seasons with the Jays. He helped Toronto the ALCS in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
The Blue Jays traded him to the Mets in the 2019 season and then promptly made the playoffs in the COVID shortened 2020 season. They also made the playoffs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before finishing last in the American League East this past season.
