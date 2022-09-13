Guardians Win Gives Them 3-Game Lead Over White Sox, Magic Number 20

A clutch, two-run double from shortstop Amed Rosario in the bottom of the seventh inning would prove to be the difference-maker for the Cleveland Guardians in their 5-4 win at home over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

It was a thrilling game that would include both managers being ejected on the same play.

After completing a sweep of the Padres in San Diego on August 24, the American League Central was the Guardians to lose. The club held a four-game lead with their division rivals, the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox, moving backwards, with six weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Guardians would proceed to lose eight of their next ten games, including a sweep at home, coming at the hands of the Seattle Mariners.

By September 4, the Twins had tied the Guardians' division lead. Over the past week, however, Cleveland's baseball club has returned to form, winning six of its last seven.

Monday's victory over the Angels improved the Guardians' record to 74-65 in 2022, and stretched their division-lead over the White Sox to three games, entering Tuesday. The White Sox are 72-69. The Guardians' magic number is now 20.

The Guardians swept the Twins in Minnesota over the weekend, and now lead the Twins by five games. The two teams will meet in Cleveland for a five-game grudge match, beginning Friday.

But before the Guardians play host to the Twins, they will round out their home series against the Angels Tuesday and Wednesday, then fit a home makeup game against the White Sox into their schedule, Thursday.

The Guardians have an opportunity to bury their division foes over the next week and a half, if they keep winning. They'll play three games in Chicago next week against the Sox, upon the conclusion of their series with the Twins.