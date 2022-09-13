Skip to main content
WATCH: Managers Terry Francona, Phil Nevin Ejected on the Same Play

Things got wild in Cleveland Monday night in the bottom of the seventh inning, when a called ball began a chain of events that would lead to the ejections of Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim manager Phil Nevin.
Things got heated in Cleveland, quickly, as both managers in the Guardians-Los Angeles Angels game were ejected within minutes of each other, in the middle of the same at bat.

With Andrés Giménez batting with runners on first and second and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, both Terry Francona and Phil Nevin were sent home early.

Giménez checked his swing on a ball in the dirt and play was stalled as the umpires gathered. Francona protested, appearing to argue that the ball hit Giménez's foot. As the umpires continued to discuss the call, Francona stormed out of the Guardians dugout and appeared to greet home plate umpire Ron Kulpa with a flurry of profanities. Francona, needing to be restrained by his coaches, was immediately tossed.

The call was not reversed and remained a ball, not a hit batsman.

Moments later, Angels manager Phil Nevin stormed out of his club's dugout. Angels reliever Ryan Tepera was unhappy that the umpires would not allow him to throw any warmup pitches during the stoppage of play. Nevin retreated to the dugout, as Tepera continue to protest. Moments later, Nevin would storm back out of the Angels' dugout, and argue with Kulpa. He was then ejected seconds later.

Opposing managers being ejected on the very same pitch is certainly a rarity in the game of baseball. Opposing coaches being tossed at the very same time is a rarity in any sport.

Tepera would go on to get Giménez to ground out into the shift, ending the inning with the Guardians still leading 5-4, moving to the top of the eighth.

