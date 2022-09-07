Hayden Wesneski Dominant in Major League Debut as Cubs Top Reds 9-3

Chicago Cubs rookie pitcher Hayden Wesneski wasted no time mowing through the Cincinnati Reds lineup Tuesday night, in Wesneski's Major League debut.

Earlier in the day, the Cubs called-up the 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher from Triple-A Iowa, in a corresponding roster move where the Cubs placed left-handed starting pitcher Justin Steele on the 15-day Injured List with a lower back strain, retroactive to September 2.

In his big league premiere, Wesneski took over for starting pitcher Wade Miley in the fifth inning. Miley exited allowing two runs on two walks and two hits and one home run over four innings.

Wesneski was dominant in his first big league appearance, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk, and striking out eight. Wesneski earned himself the win, in his first big league game, as the Cubs topped the Reds 9-3 at Wrigley Field in Chicago Tuesday night.

"I don't know if it gets better than that," Miley told reporters after the game about Wesneski's outing. "Maybe let him start next time and just let him have it."

Wesneski's debut couldn't have gone any better, he told reporters postgame.

"Today was special," Wesneski said. "I couldn't have planned it any better. My friends and family are here. I threw really well. I don't know much more you can ask for it."

Wesneski is the latest young Cubs pitcher to impress. Last week rookie Javier Assad exited his second career start, having not allowed a run in either game.

The Cubs acquired Wesneski for reliever Scott Effross from the New York Yankees prior to the August 2 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Wesneski logged a 3.92 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 24 games in Triple-A this season.