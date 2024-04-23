Here's What Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Had to Say About the Injury to Triston Casas
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday before the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox' manager Alex Cora said that first baseman Triston Casas has a fractured rib and will be out "a while."
Per Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe on social media:
Casas has a fracture in his rib. He will be out a while, says Cora.
It's a huge loss for the Red Sox, considering that they already are without Trevor Story and Lucas Giolito for the season. Furthermore, Rafael Devers has been in-and-out of the lineup for the last week, so the team has to be wondering where the offense is going to come from now.
Further contextualizing how good Casas is, this comes from Brian Barrett of 'The Ringer' on social media:
Triston Casas is going to be a star
He is only in his 24-year-old season
Since the start of 2023 (minimum 550 PAs)
.363 OBP - 21st
.493 SLG - 24th
.856 OPS - 17th
.233 ISO - 21st
13.9% walk rate - 13th
He is just getting started
Hate seeing him go down
In his absence, the Red Sox appear set to use Bobby Dalbec as the primary first baseman. If they want to look outside the organization, both Garrett Cooper and Brandon Belt are available. Joey Votto is also on a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays (though he's rehabbing an ankle injury).
The Red Sox enter play on Tuesday at 13-10 overall. They'll play the Cleveland Guardians with the first pitch at 6:10, weather permitting.
