Fastball

Here's What Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Had to Say About the Injury to Triston Casas

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday before Game 1 of a series with the Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox' manager Alex Cora said that first baseman Triston Casas has a fractured rib and will be out for a while.

Brady Farkas

Apr 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) takes
Apr 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) takes / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday before the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox' manager Alex Cora said that first baseman Triston Casas has a fractured rib and will be out "a while."

Per Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe on social media:

Casas has a fracture in his rib. He will be out a while, says Cora.

It's a huge loss for the Red Sox, considering that they already are without Trevor Story and Lucas Giolito for the season. Furthermore, Rafael Devers has been in-and-out of the lineup for the last week, so the team has to be wondering where the offense is going to come from now.

Further contextualizing how good Casas is, this comes from Brian Barrett of 'The Ringer' on social media:

Triston Casas is going to be a star

He is only in his 24-year-old season

Since the start of 2023 (minimum 550 PAs)

.363 OBP - 21st
.493 SLG - 24th
.856 OPS - 17th
.233 ISO - 21st
13.9% walk rate - 13th

He is just getting started

Hate seeing him go down

In his absence, the Red Sox appear set to use Bobby Dalbec as the primary first baseman. If they want to look outside the organization, both Garrett Cooper and Brandon Belt are available. Joey Votto is also on a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays (though he's rehabbing an ankle injury).

The Red Sox enter play on Tuesday at 13-10 overall. They'll play the Cleveland Guardians with the first pitch at 6:10, weather permitting.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 