Houston Astros Defeat Phillies 4-1, Win First World Series Title Since 2017

The Houston Astros are World Series champions.

Saturday night, the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park, clinching their first World Series title since 2017 and their second World Series championship in franchise history.

The Astros' 2017 championship may be tarnished by the club's sign-stealing scandal, but nobody will be able to take anything away from their 2022 championship.

After nearly 30 years as a Major League Baseball manager, Dusty Baker has won his first World Series title as a manager. Baker won the 1981 World Series as a player, as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Phillies took a 2-1 series lead, after taking Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park 7-0 Tuesday night. The next night, the Astros threw the first combined no-hitter in World Series history, and would go on to win three straight games, en route to another championship.

Saturday night, the Astros came back down 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring four runs after Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled Zack Wheeler, thanks to a Yordan Alvarez three-run homer and a Christian Vazquez RBI single.

The Astros have now won two World Series in six years, appearing in four World Series during that stretch, and reaching six straight American League Championship Series'.

