WATCH: Yordan Alvarez Home Run Gives Astros 3-1 Lead in World Series Game 6

Moments after Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning, Yordan Alvarez responded in the inning's bottom half with a 450-foot bomb of his own, putting the Houston Astros in front in what could be a closeout game six of the World Series Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler cruised through the first five innings Saturday night, allowing just two hits, one walk, and no runs.

Wheeler opened the bottom of the sixth inning by hitting Martin Maldonado with a pitch. On the next play, the Astros traded base runners as Jose Altuve grounded into a fielder's choice, as Maldonado was thrown out at second base. Then, Jeremy Pena came up with a clutch, one-out single, advancing Altuve to third.

With the Astros' American League MVP candidate due up, Phillies manager Rob Thomson opted to go to his bullpen, calling upon Jose Alvarado for a lefty-lefty matchup. Wheeler's day was done, having not allowed a run on a total of three hits and one walk, and throwing just 70 pitches.

Thomson's decision would not play out the way he had envisioned, as Yordan Alvarez crushed a 450-foot, three-run homer to dead center field, giving the Astros a 3-1 lead, nine outs away from their second World Series title in franchise history.

Later in the inning, the Astros would add another run, thanks to a Christian Vazquez RBI single, putting them up 4-1, entering the seventh.

