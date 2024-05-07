Houston Astros' GM Says There's No Timetable For Former MVP to Return to Big Leagues
According to Houston Astros' general manager Dana Brown, former MVP Jose Abreu is doing "very well" in the minor leagues, but there's still no timetable for his return to the big club yet.
Per Chandler Rome of 'The Athletic.'
Astros manager Joe Espada told there is “no timetable” for José Abreu’s return to the major-league team, but Espada said Abreu is “doing very well” in West Palm Beach.
The 37-year-old Abreu was hitting just .099 with no homers and three RBI before being sent to Florida to work on his timing. He hasn't played in any minor league games yet but will likely be moved up to continue a rehab assignment when the time comes.
Abreu was signed to a three-year deal before the 2023 season and hit .237 last season with 18 homers. Though he started slow and questions about him being done surfaced last season, he rebounded to have 90 RBI and help the Astros get to the ALCS yet again.
However, with the slow start and this demotion, questions about his ability have been raised yet again.
One of the best right-handed hitters of the last decade, Abreu is in the 11th year of his Major League career after coming over from Cuba. He's a lifetime .284 hitter with the White Sox and Astros who won the MVP in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He led baseball in RBI that year when he had 60 RBI in just 60 games. He's hit 30 homers or more in five of his full nine seasons in the big leagues (not including the COVID season and this season). He's also been named an All-Star three times.
