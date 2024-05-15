Chicago White Sox Acquire Recently DFA'd Player From Houston Astros in Mini Deal
After recently being designated for assignment by the Houston Astros, outfielder Corey Julks has been traded to the Chicago White Sox for pitcher Luis Rodriguez. Julks has been immediately optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.
The White Sox announced the move on social media:
White Sox announce four roster moves: Prior to today's game vs. Washington, the Chicago White Sox announced the following four roster moves:
-Acquired: OF Corey Julks from the Houston Astros in exchange for RHP Luis Rodriguez
-Optioned to Class AAA Charlotte: Julks
-Recalled from Charlotte: OF Dominic Fletcher
-Designated for assignment: OF Rafael Ortega
Given that the White Sox are 13-30 on the season, Julks figures to get an opportunity to continue his career and make an impact at the big league level sometime soon. The 28-year-old made his major league debut with the Astros in 2023, hitting .245 over 93 games. He had six homers and 33 RBI while also adding 15 stolen bases, as he helped the Astros advance to the ALCS for the seventh straight year.
The White Sox are currently utilizing Tommy Pham and Andrew Benintendi, and a revolving third door in the outfield. They will hopefully welcome back Luis Robert Jr. soon from injury, but perhaps Julks could see time at designated hitter or as a fourth outfield option for Pedro Grifol.
As for Rodriguez, he is 2-2 lifetime at the minor league level with a 3.93 ERA. He was signed out of Venezuela and is currently 20 years old. He is listed now as being part of the Astros Florida Complex League team.
