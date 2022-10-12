Houston Astros Release Playoff Roster for ALDS vs. Seattle Mariners

The Houston Astros released their 26-man roster for the American League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their ALDS series against the Seattle Mariners beginning Tuesday afternoon.

The Astros' ALDS roster only features one left-handed pitcher, Framber Valdez, who will likely start game two. Therefore, the Astros will not have a lefty available out of the bullpen, unless manager Dusty Baker chooses to use Valdez on short-rest.

Relief pitcher Phil Maton will not be available for the series or the rest of the postseason, as he broke a finger, punching a locker after pitching on Wednesday. Maton gave up two earned runs in the Astros' season finale, recording just one out. He also gave up a hit to his brother, Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Nick Maton, in that same outing. Phil Maton will not pitch again until next season.

The Astros will carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers for their series against the Mariners.

Catchers (2)

Martin Maldonado

Christian Vazquez

Infielders (7)

Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman

Aledmys Diaz

Mauricio Dubon

Yuli Gurriel

David Hensley

Jeremy Pena

Outfielders (5)

Yordan Alvarez

Trey Mancini

Chas McCormick

Jake Meyers

Kyle Tucker

Right-Handed Pitchers (11)

Bryan Abreu

Hunter Brown

Luis Garcia

Cristian Javier

Lance McCullers Jr.

Rafael Montero

Hector Neris

Ryan Pressly

Ryne Stanek

Jose Urquidy

Justin Verlander

Left-Handed Pitchers (1)

Framber Valdez

With the American League's best regular season record, the Astros received a bye from the American League Wild Card Series.

The Astros open the ALDS Tuesday afternoon at 3:37 p.m. ET against the Mariners at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

