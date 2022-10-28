Houston Astros Set Playoff Roster for World Series vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The Houston Astros released their 26-man roster for the World Series Friday, for their series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Friday night in Houston.
The Astros made a change from their American League Championship Series roster. Relief pitcher Will Smith — who the Astros acquired from the Atlanta Braves in an Aug. 2 trade for Jake Odorizzi — has been added to the Astros' World Series roster. He will take the spot of Seth Martinez.
Smith has not pitched yet this postseason. He was not on the Astros' ALCS or American League Division Series roster.
In the ALDS and ALCS, the Astros rostered just one left-handed pitcher, Framber Valdez. Valdez is a member of the club's pitching rotation, so the Astros have had no left-handed relief pitchers available out of their bullpen, until now.
The Astros will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers on their World Series roster.
Catchers (2)
Martin Maldonado
Christian Vazquez
Infielders (8)
Jose Altuve
Alex Bregman
Aledmys Diaz
Mauricio Dubon
Yuli Gurriel
David Hensley
Trey Mancini
Jeremy Pena
Outfielders (3)
Yordan Alvarez
Chas McCormick
Kyle Tucker
Right-Handed Pitchers (11)
Bryan Abreu
Hunter Brown
Luis Garcia
Cristian Javier
Lance McCullers Jr.
Rafael Montero
Hector Neris
Ryan Pressly
Ryne Stanek
Jose Urquidy
Justin Verlander
Left-Handed Pitchers (2)
Will Smith
Framber Valdez
The first two games of the series will be played in Houston Friday and Saturday night. Both teams will have Sunday off as a travel day, before playing game three, game four and game five (if necessary) in Philadelphia Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If a game six and game seven are necessary, those games will be played in Houston Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.
The Astros open the World Series Friday night at 8:03 p.m. ET against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.
Check out our full World Series preview with 2008 World Series champion and former Philly, Kyle Kendrick!
Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.