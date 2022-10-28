Houston Astros Set Playoff Roster for World Series vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Houston Astros released their 26-man roster for the World Series Friday, for their series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Friday night in Houston.

The Astros made a change from their American League Championship Series roster. Relief pitcher Will Smith — who the Astros acquired from the Atlanta Braves in an Aug. 2 trade for Jake Odorizzi — has been added to the Astros' World Series roster. He will take the spot of Seth Martinez.

Smith has not pitched yet this postseason. He was not on the Astros' ALCS or American League Division Series roster.

In the ALDS and ALCS, the Astros rostered just one left-handed pitcher, Framber Valdez. Valdez is a member of the club's pitching rotation, so the Astros have had no left-handed relief pitchers available out of their bullpen, until now.

The Astros will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers on their World Series roster.

Catchers (2)

Martin Maldonado

Christian Vazquez

Infielders (8)

Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman

Aledmys Diaz

Mauricio Dubon

Yuli Gurriel

David Hensley

Trey Mancini

Jeremy Pena

Outfielders (3)

Yordan Alvarez

Chas McCormick

Kyle Tucker

Right-Handed Pitchers (11)

Bryan Abreu

Hunter Brown

Luis Garcia

Cristian Javier

Lance McCullers Jr.

Rafael Montero

Hector Neris

Ryan Pressly

Ryne Stanek

Jose Urquidy

Justin Verlander

Left-Handed Pitchers (2)

Will Smith

Framber Valdez

The first two games of the series will be played in Houston Friday and Saturday night. Both teams will have Sunday off as a travel day, before playing game three, game four and game five (if necessary) in Philadelphia Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If a game six and game seven are necessary, those games will be played in Houston Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Astros open the World Series Friday night at 8:03 p.m. ET against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

