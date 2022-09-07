Jerry Seinfeld Blames Timmy Trumpet for Mets Blowing Division Lead

After leading the National League East for most of the 2022 Major League Baseball season and at one time holding a 10.5-game-lead over the next closest team, the New York Mets are now tied for first place in the National League East with the Atlanta Braves.

Legendary comedian and lifelong Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld is not happy.

Seinfeld took to Instagram Wednesday morning to express his frustrations with his favorite team, blaming an unlikely source for the club's recent struggles.

"I blame that stupid Trumpet performance," Seinfeld commented on SportsNet New York's Instagram post Wednesday. "Celebrating in season. We haven’t won anything yet. Bad mojo."

Seinfeld is referring to Timmy Trumpet performing 'Narco' live when Mets' closer Edwin Diaz entered last Wednesday's game.

Diaz's walkout song has quickly become a phenomenon, as one of the most iconic relief pitcher entrances in baseball history. It was recently played at multiple college football games last weekend.

Last week, the Mets hosted the Australian-born musician Timmy Trumpet at two of their games, with the intention of Trumpet playing the song live. Trumpet played 'Narco' live on Wednesday, to the Mets' fans enjoyment at Citi Field.

Seinfeld then added another comment to the post, comparing Trumpet's performance to when the Mets had the Baha Men perform 'Who Let the Dogs Out' prior to a 2000 World Series game.

"Same as when [Baha] Men showed up to play 'Who Let Dogs Out' in 2000 WS," Seinfeld commented. "Series ended right there."

The Yankees held a 3-1 lead over the Mets in the 2000 World Series, with the series heading back to Shea Stadium. The Mets had the Baha Men perform 'Who Let the Dogs Out' before the game, and as Seinfeld points out, the series ended that very night.