WATCH: Braves Play Timmy Trumpet's 'Narco' After Mets' Loss to Nationals

Atlanta Braves' fans who stuck around during the team's rain delay Sunday at Truist Park were ecstatic when they found out that their divisional foe, the New York Mets, lost 7-1 to the National League-worst Washington Nationals.

Upon the completion of the Mets' loss, the Atlanta Braves' DJ played 'Narco' by Timmy Trumpet and Blasterjaxx over the loud speakers at Truist Park.

'Narco' has become synonymous with Mets' closer Edwin Diaz, who runs out to the song whenever he enters a game. The song has quickly become one of the most iconic reliever entrances in baseball history.

Last week, the song's artist, Timmy Trumpet, played the song live as Diaz entered the game in the Mets' win over the Dodgers at Citi Field.

The Braves' DJ trolled the Mets following their loss, which is on-brand for Truist Park employees.

In Bryce Harper's final year of his contract with the Washington Nationals in 2018, the Braves' organist played Steve Goodman's 'Go Cubs Go' as Harper walked up to the plate, amid rumors that Harper would leave the Nationals as a free agent to sign with the Cubs.

With the Mets losing two of three at home to the lowly Nationals and the Braves sweeping the Miami Marlins, the Braves are now just one game back of the Mets' lead in the National League East, with four and a half weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Mets have not spent a single day out of first place since April 11. Entering play June 2, the Mets had a 10.5 game-lead over the division's next closest team: the Atlanta Braves.

Since then, the Mets have gone 50-33. The Braves have simply been better. The Braves are 61-24 over the same stretch.

The two clubs have one series remaining and it lands on the final weekend of the season in Atlanta.