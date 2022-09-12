Julio Rodriguez, Michael Harris II Each Hit Two Home Runs, Make History

Skip to main content
Outfielders Julio Rodriguez and Michael Harris II became the first players age 21-or-younger to hit two home runs or more in the same game in Major League Baseball history, first pointed out by Alex Mayer. The rookies each hit two homers in the Seattle Mariners 8-7 win over the Atlanta Braves Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
A pair of rookies made history Sunday afternoon, as outfielders Julio Rodrigues and Michael Harris II became the first pair of players age 21-or-younger to hit two home runs in the same game in Major League Baseball history.

This fact comes from Alex Mayer, who shared it on Twitter Sunday evening.

Mayer also pointed out that the last time multiple players 21-or-younger hit two or more home runs on the same day was August 21, 1996, when Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen and another Mariners rookie by the name of Alex Rodriguez, each hit did so.

Both Rodriguez and Harris are enjoying incredible rookie seasons.

Rodriguez is the odds-on favorite in most sportsbooks for the American League Rookie of the Year Award. Harris is in a close race for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, with teammate Spencer Strider.

Harris' second home run of the day came with his team trailing by four runs in the top of the ninth inning, with two outs. Down to his last strike, Harris crushed a three-run shot into the upper deck of T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The Braves would go on to take a 7-6 lead.

Rodriguez would get the last laugh however. His solo home run in the bottom of the ninth would tie the game for the Mariners. Two batters later, third baseman Eugenio Suarez would deliver a walk-off homer to give the Mariners an 8-7 victory and a home series win.

The Mariners will have Monday off, then host the San Diego Padres for two games Tuesday and Wednesday, before traveling to Anaheim for a series with the Angels next weekend.

