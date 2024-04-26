Kansas City Royals' Seth Lugo Dominates Detroit Tigers With Notably Nasty Stuff
The Kansas City Royals got yet another gem out of right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo on Friday, with this one somehow reaching new heights.
Lugo, who entered the matinee showdown with the Detroit Tigers boasting a 3-1 record and 2.03 ERA, tossed 7.0 scoreless innings Friday. He gave up just three hits and two walks, striking out a season-high nine batters along the way.
According to Codify Baseball, Lugo had 20 pitches Friday that were clocked at 3,200-plus revolutions per minute. No MLB pitcher had achieved that feat since Los Angeles Dodgers righty Dustin May three years ago.
The Royals held a 1-0 lead when Lugo got the hook with 103 pitches. Instead of taking things down to the wire, however, Kansas City's offense exploded for seven runs in the top of the ninth, highlighted by a two-RBI triple from star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City improved to 17-10 with the victory, giving them the seventh-best winning percentage in the league.
Lugo now sits at 4-1 on the season. The 34-year-old veteran has a 1.66 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, as well as five quality starts in six tries.
The Royals signed Lugo to a three-year, $45 million contract in December. He had just wrapped up his lone season with the San Diego Padres, going 8-7 with a 3.57 ERA, 1.203 WHIP and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
Lugo spent the previous seven years with the New York Mets, although he was primarily a relief pitcher during his time in Queens.
For his career, Lugo is 44-32 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.169 WHIP and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
