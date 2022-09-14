Kyle Wright Picks Up MLB-Leading 18th Win as Braves Now 0.5 GB of Mets

Skip to main content
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright picked up a league-leading 18th win of the 2022 season in the Braves' 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. With the win, and the New York Mets' home loss to the Chicago Cubs, the Braves are now 0.5 games back of the Mets in the National League East with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
Entering 2022, 26-year-old Kyle Wright had a career ERA of 6.56. Some fans had given up on the promising prospect that the Atlanta Braves selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

Five months later, he leads the Major Leagues in wins.

Wright picked up his league-leading 18th win Tuesday night in the Braves' 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on the West Coast, allowing one run on three hits and three walks and striking out four over 5.1 innings pitched.

With Spencer Strider in the mix for the National League Rookie of the Year and Max Fried making a case of his own for the National League Cy Young Award, Wright is sometimes forgotten in the Braves' rotation, but his presence has been paramount to the Braves' success in 2022. Over 27 starts, he has posted a 3.18 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.

A playoff rotation of Fried, Strider, Wright and Charlie Morton is as good as any in the National League.

With Tuesday's win, the Braves improve to 88-54, now 0.5 games back of the New York Mets (89-54) in the National League East.

The Braves gained a gain in the division race after the Mets lost a home series Tuesday night to the Chicago Cubs, who had lost their last six series entering play Monday. The Cubs have the chance to sweep the Mets at Citi Field Wednesday.

The Braves will play once more in San Francisco Wednesday, then get an off-day Thursday, before opening a three-game home series with the Philadelphia Phillies Friday.

